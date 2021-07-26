Karan Kundrra On Being Mistaken For Raj Kundra: Some People Started Abusing Me, It Was Quite Frustrating

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the infamous pornography case, left everyone shocked. Ever since the Mumbai Police arrested the businessman, fans have been talking about the case on social media. Amidst all, TV actor Karan Kundrra recently faced a lot of trouble due to Raj Kundra's case, as his name was mistakenly used by many netizens and news portals on the internet.

Karan Kundrra recently shared a frustrating incident with Hindustan Times. He said that a publication had shared his picture instead of Raj Kundra. After that, he received a lot of hate from netizens over the same. The actor told HT, "When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra."

Karan further revealed that he woke up to the headline which stated, "Karan Kundrra arrested for making p*rn films". While speaking about the reactions from the netizens, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them. This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty's husband, which was taken in a lighter manner."

Karan Kundrra On Not Moving On Post Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar: It's Hard To Get Into A Relationship

"Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on, I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time," the actor added. Karan Kundrra also said that he can't blame anyone for the goof-up but it can have an impact on his career. He said that many people have read it and shared a screenshot of that article with him. He is worried about the reaction of people from small towns. The Roadies fame said, "So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn't read the updated news, they'd think it's me for the rest of their lives."

Raj Kundra Case: Mumbai Police Find Hidden Cupboard In Businessman's Andheri Office

Well, it is quite a weird thing that happened with Karan Kundrra. Talking about Raj Kundra's case, Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the matter. The businessman has been sent to judicial custody till July 27, 2021. Coming back to Karan Kundrra's career, the actor has featured in popular shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hain, Aahat, Teri Meri Love Stories, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and so on.