Karan Kundrra On Fans’ Reaction To His Post About Sidharth Shukla: I Don’t Have Anything To Say Against Anyone

Karan Kundrra's post on Sidharth Shukla after the Bigg Boss 13 winner's demise has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. For the unversed, after learning about Sidharth's death, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to Instagram and mourned his death by writing, "Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you're doing.. can't believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad."

Well, his post went viral on social media, and people thought that he had a conversation with Sidharth Shukla the night before his death. Since then, fans have been talking about it on the internet. But now, Karan Kundrra has come out and revealed that he didn't have any conversation with Sidharth that night and explained the whole story behind it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Kundrra said, "Just a day before Shukla's death, I was sitting with a bunch of my friends, and we were discussing work, future plans and we were looking at Bigg Boss. That's how Sidharth's topic came up."

The actor further added, "How he is doing wonderfully well as somebody who took the best from Bigg Boss, taking his career to the next level. We also discussed how he is an inspiration for a lot of people. We all agreed that he would do well going forward. And it comes as a big shock when the very next morning, you get to know that something like this happened. That is what I wrote in my post. A lot of people thought I meant that I had spoken to him, but I was talking about him with my friends."

While speaking about fans' reactions to his post, Karan Kundrra said that he doesn't want to say that people took it in the wrong way. He said, "When something like this happens one tends to take what is beautiful out of everything. I don't even want to blame people for it."

"You read what you want to read. Most of the people, who loved him, probably tried to seek some comfort from my post. I don't have anything to say against anyone. But I also don't want to be in a situation where people think ke aisa kuch hua hai. It is not fair," Karan Kundrra added.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's death, the actor passed away yesterday (September 2, 2021) due to a massive heart attack. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. His funeral will take place at 2 pm today (September 3) at Oshiwara Crematorium, Mumbai.