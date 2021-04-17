Karan Kundrra On Not Moving On Post Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar: It’s Hard To Get Into A Relationship

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar broke up in 2020. A few days ago, the Love School host had accused her actor-ex-boyfriend of cheating her in a relationship. In a Q&A session on Instagram, the Viruddh actress also revealed that she was shocked and disappointed with what she had accepted all these years.

Anusha Dandekar's statement about her break-up with Karan Kundrra had indeed made headlines. Now, Anusha has reportedly moved on from her past and started dating model-actor Jason Shah. Recently, Karan who is currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has shared his opinion over Dandekar's statement and revealed that he has not yet moved on.

In an interview with Times of India, Karan Kundrra said, "I am single. I don't think I have recovered yet. My family, childhood best friends and friends in the city have tried their best to set me up with someone, but it's hard to get into a relationship at the moment." Kundrra further stated that he has evolved as a person and feels glad for being close to his family again.

While reacting to Anusha Dandekar's accusation of cheating on her, Karan Kundrra said that he remained silent out of respect for the relationship. The actor stated that he has learnt a lot from Anusha and has immense respect for her and her family. He took a slight dig at her by saying, "As individuals, we all have different approaches towards life. We were madly in love and even sacrificed a lot for each other. We tried hard to work it out, but unfortunately, in vain. But what matters is how you deal with problems. I am a non-confrontational person, and I don't believe in belittling people or attacking their confidence. I prefer looking at the positive side of life and want to focus on my work."

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is playing the role of Ranveer in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His entry has brought a major twist to the narrative of the show, and fans are loving the current track of the same. Let's see what happens next in YRKKH.

