Karan Mehra And Co-Star Himanshi Parashar Limit Their Comment Section On Instagram After Their Chat Goes Viral

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested on May 31 after his actress-wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him over allegations of physical assault. For the unversed, Nisha had alleged that he had pushed her against a wall, hurting her head. Rawal had also claimed that Karan was having an affair whilst in a press conference she put forth to tell her side of the story.

However, Karan, on the other hand, had something else to say. The actor who was granted bail in the case has maintained that he is being framed and that it was Nisha who smashed her own head on the wall. Mehra even addressed the allegations of an extramarital affair and called them false and baseless.

Now, amid all this, a few photos of Karan and his Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan co-star Himanshi Parashar going viral on social media. Himanshi’s name got involved in the couple’s bitter battle after a video that was posted by her in April caught the attention of the netizens. In the post, the actress seems to have shared a scene from the show, whilst Karan left a funny and sweet comment on it that has grabbed many eyeballs as Nisha has accused him of having an affair.

Himanshi had shared the video with the caption, "Karan says that i'm a down to earth person @realkaranmehra i knw it's lame. #bts @maavanthandianchaavan @zeepunjabi_off." Karan had replied to this by writing, "I had said "Itna bhi nahi girna chahiye ki aap zameen pe aa jao" Cute moment and fun shooting with you." Himanshi then replied, “apke liye hum kahi bhi gir jaynge karan ji (sic)."

Now that the post has gone viral, Karan and Himanshi have now limited their comments section on Instagram. Check out the video post below:

Meanwhile, Karan has once again broken his silence and said that his relationship with his wife Nisha has been strained to the point that he began having suicidal thoughts.

He revealed to a daily, "She (Nisha) has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga." He added, "Things have been bad since the past four-five years and there came a point, when I became suicidal.”

