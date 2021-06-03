Karan Mehra Feels His Son Kavish Will Not Be Safe With Nisha Rawal, Says 'I Am Really Worried About Him'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested on May 31, 2021, after his actress-wife Nisha Rawal filed a case of domestic violence against him. The actor who was released on bail, went on to make a few shocking revelations about Nisha. While Nisha accused Karan of banging her head against the wall and of an extramarital affair, Karan stated that she is bipolar and has caused her head injury herself. Now Karan has revealed that he feels his son Kavish will not be safe with Nisha.

For the unversed, Karan and Nisha are parents to their 3-year-old son Kavish Mehra born in 2017. Karan Mehra revealed to IANS that he is now worried for his son. Talking about the same he said, "I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening."

Not only this, the actor said that Nisha has lied about her facing domestic violence by Karan. He further said, "Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'ab dekho kya hota' ( now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall."

The actor said that Nisha and her brother Rohit had also switched off the CCTV cameras so that he cannot prove his innocence. He also stated that his wife's brother went on to assault him. Karan added, "I tried to stop Rohit from hitting me. I started defending myself. I asked him to watch the footage of the cameras which are installed at our home. When I checked the cameras, they were already turned off. Nisha and her brother then immediately started recording all the videos of the injury she got after banging her head on the wall."

