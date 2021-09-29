Karan Mehra Gets Anticipatory Bail In Domestic Violence Case Filed By Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal

On May 31, Karan Mehra’s wife, actress Nisha Rawal had accused him of domestic violence. She had also alleged that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai withdrew more than Rs 1 crore from her bank account. Mehra has now revealed to the media that he and his family have gotten anticipatory bail already to avoid a potential arrest by the High Court.

Nisha had registered a case against Karan and his family members - Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra, under Indian Penal Code sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34.

In a recent interview with HT, Karan reiterated that none of his family members have done anything that Nisha has claimed and that it has really been tough for all of them. He explained that these sections mean cruelty with respect to dowry, sexual assault and violence whilst stating that his parents have not even visited Mumbai in the last two years.

The actor shared, “It has been difficult time but thankfully, the court granted a judgement in our favour. Being granted anticipatory bail means that I, my old aged parents and my brother will not be arrested in the alleged false cases filed by Nisha against us. I have the proof to prove my innocence which I will show in court.

He went on to add, “The laws for such cases are more favourable for women, which is why this took a long time as one doesn’t get anticipatory bail in these matters. We will contest and fight the cases in court and present our truth. We are ready to fight. Kyunki ab tak ek talwar latki thi, ke koi bhi kuch bhi bolega aur arrest ho sakti hai, par ab ek relief hai. It has been a tireless effort by my counsel, Shalini Sheoran. I am happy that the court acted fast in this matter.”