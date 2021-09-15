Karan Mehra Hasn't Seen Son For 100 Days; Says He Hasn't Been Able To Enter His Home Or Take His Belongings

Earlier this year, Nisha Rawal accused Karan Mehra of domestic violence and filed a police complaint. The actor was arrested and later was released on bail. Amid the ongoing domestic dispute, Karan revealed to HT that it has been more than three months and he is fighting the battle. He added that the matter is subjudice so he doesn't want to talk much about it.

The actor also revealed that he hasn't seen his son Kavish in over 100 days, neither he has been able to enter his house nor able to take his belongings.



Karan was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have not seen Kavish since more than 100 days, not able to enter my home or take my belongings. It has been an emotional, disturbing and painful time for all of us. We are fighting it as a family."

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revealed that it has been tough as everyone in his family, including his parents, were falsely implicated in the case. He added, "It is not right to put my parents through all this, especially when my dad is a heart patient. It is quite disturbing. The proceedings, the process and the fight are not easy. I am out of my house while she and her brother are in the house, aaram se," says the actor, who has been shooting for his Punjabi show in the meanwhile which keeps him going and is distracting."

Karan said that he has proof of every implication and will share them with the authorities at the right time. He added that he doesn't have to counter and give his 'safai' to every allegation, and by not doing so, doesn't make him wrong. He also added that it doesn't have to be a public trial and Kavish will see stories online of their fights. The actor said that things are being handled legally and he will let things take their course.

He feels that if a person like him is going through this, then one can't even imagine what a regular guy must be going through. It is very difficult for the person (personally), family, people associated with that person and for their work as well. He is thankful that he has so many people who have been supportive, which really matters to him.

