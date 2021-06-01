Karan Mehra Makes Shocking Revelations, Says ‘Nisha Rawal Spat On Me, Smashed Her Head On The Wall’

Karan Mehra Says “Nisha Spat On Me And Smashed Her Head”

In an interview with India Today, Karan Mehra said that Nisha Rawal and he were not on good terms and were trying to save their marriage. He said that his wife's brother Rohit Sethiya had come to their house to improve things between them, however, later, Nisha and he asked for a high alimony. After refusing to pay such high alimony, Nisha's brother threatened Karan with legal action. Karan Mehra said, "After the conversation, I came to my room. I was talking to my mother over the phone when Nisha barged in and started hurling abuses at me, my parents, and my brother. She started shouting loudly and not only that Nisha even spat on me. When I asked Nisha to go out, she threatened me by saying 'see what I do now' and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it."

Karan Says Nisha’s Brother Assaulted Him

In the statement, Karan Mehra further revealed that his wife Nisha's brother Rohit assaulted him and even hit him on the chest. He stated that they are lying and created a scene at home. "Nisha's brother came and raised his hand on me. He assaulted me...slapped me and hit me on the chest too. I told his brother that I had not hit Nisha, and he could check it on the camera of the house, but the cameras were already switched off. They started recording all the videos, and then they called the police, but the police also did nothing because they know what the truth is," the Bigg Boss 10 contestant added. He further mentioned that the truth will come out and he is waiting for the same.

Charges On Karan Mehra

DCP Vishal Thakur informed Mid-Day that case has been registered under sections 336, 337, 332, 504 and 506 against Karan Kundra. The police inspector Shivaji Jadhav from Goregaon Police told the tabloid that Karan allegedly abused her and pushed her against the wall, which caused injuries on her head.

About Karan Mehra And Nisha Rawal’s Marriage

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal were dating for many years before tying the knot in 2012. The couple has a four-year-old son Kavish Mehra.