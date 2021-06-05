Karan Mehra On Nisha Rawal Switching Off Cameras In The House: Everything Seemed To Have Been Orchestrated

The fight between TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal is getting worse day by day. The duo has been levelling allegations against each other continuously and leaving fans confused. Well, the Mumbai Police has already initiated the investigation and working to know the truth behind their ugly fight. After getting released on bail from the Goregaon Police Station, Karan refuted all the allegations made by his estranged wife and said that he didn't touch her.

Let us tell you that the cameras which are installed in their 4BHK apartment were switched off during their fight on May 31, 2021. Since then, they are blaming each other for the same. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Karan Mehra revealed that there are seven cameras in their apartment. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "The camera in the hall is installed at an angle that could have captured the area where she hit her head against the wall. But then, I realised that Nisha had switched off the cameras in the house. If we had the footage, things would have been clearer, but the main control was switched off. Everything seemed to have been orchestrated and planned in advance." Well, Karan's claims are quite shocking. Hence, the same portal asked clarification from Nisha about his allegations.

Notably, the model-actress accepted that she switched off the cameras. The actress explained the reason behind her actions by stating, "Karan would be on his best behaviour, be nice to me and play with our son Kavish wherever there were cameras, while in the bedroom where we didn't have a camera; he would abuse and hit me. So, I had switched off the cameras many days ago. Now, the police have confiscated the DVR (Digital Video Recorder), which would record everything."

Looks like the domestic violence case is going to be very much complicated, as both parties are claiming several things. Meanwhile, ever since the matter came out in front of everyone, many celebs are voicing their opinions about the couple. Kashmera Shah had earlier taken Nisha Rawal's side but later she preferred to be neutral. On the other hand, Fashion Designer Rohit Verma is supporting Nisha in this case.

