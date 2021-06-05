Karan Mehra Reveals Having Suicidal Thoughts In The Past; Accuses Nisha Rawal Of Physically Abusing Him

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic violence case has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. Every day, the case is taking several twists, because of which fans are confused. Well, as we all know that the duo has been levelling several allegations against each other. But now, Karan Mehra's latest statement has left everyone perplexed.

In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Karan Mehra revealed that Nisha Rawal has abused him physically and because of it, he had suicidal thoughts. He stated that Nisha has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "She has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. (She gets physical when she gets angry, she doesn't understand anything.) She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga."

Karan further added that he used to get suicidal thoughts because of Nisha's behaviour. "Things have been bad since the past four-five years and there came a point when I became suicidal," the actor added. Well, earlier he had said that his estranged wife was suffering from bipolar disorder. He even claimed that she had switched off the cameras in the house before their fight.

Well, people on social media are divided over the whole controversy. TV celebs like Kashmera Shah, Manav Gohil, Rohan Mehra, Manveer Gurjar and others reacted to this case. Notably, cops have initiated the probe and fans are waiting to know the truth behind Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's fight. For the unversed, Karan and Nisha had tied the knot in 2012 and they have a 4-year-old son Kavish.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM.