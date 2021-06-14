Karan Mehra Wishes Son Kavish On His Birthday Amid Legal Dispute With Wife Nisha Rawal; Shares Cake Pics

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marital discord is still creating a lot of buzz in the industry. For the unversed, Karan and his wife Nisha Rawal had recently hit the headlines after she accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor of alleged domestic violence. However, in an interview, Karan had rubbished all the allegations levelled against him by Rawal. It must also be noted that he was also arrested by the Mumbai police a few days ago and was later granted bail.

Karan and Nisha, who got married in 2012, have a son named Kavish. And today, on his birthday, Karan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his birthday cake and penned a sweet birthday note for his son.

Karan shared the pictures and wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions...... I'm always right there in your heart. I will always LOVE YOU. Thank you everyone and bless Kavish.. Kove and Kugs (sic).”

As soon as Karan shared the post, fans and followers of the actor dropped heart emotions and wished Kavish a happy birthday in the comments section. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Karan had raised concern about his child’s wellbeing and said that he feels Kavish will not be safe with Nisha. He told ANI, “I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening.”

