Karan Nath Reveals Bigg Boss OTT Host Karan Johar Did Not Talk To Him, Expresses Disappointment Over The Same

Karan Nath was evicted recently from the show Bigg Boss OTT along with his connection and actress Ridhima Pandit. In a recent media interaction, however, Karan expressed his disappointment over the hosting of director-producer Karan Johar. The actor revealed that Karan did not talk to him for some reason that made him upset. The Tera Kya Hoga Johnny actor also revealed that he did not agree with some things that the producer told him.

Karan Nath revealed to TellyMasala stating, "He's a respected filmmaker outside, but in the house, he didn't pay much attention to me, for some reason. He said some things to me that I didn't appreciate at all. I disagreed with him. Maybe they couldn't find anything to say about me. In Bigg Boss, they call you out if you misbehave. And I hadn't done anything of the sort. I was standing up for what was right. I was a little sad about this, that he didn't talk to me much."

The Guns Of Banaras actor furthermore stated that he thought that some things that Karan Johar said about him were completely baseless and unnecessary. This was in reference to an incident where Karan Nath could be seen charging allegedly towards Moose Jattana when actually the actor clarified that he was rushing towards Pratik Sehejpal. When the actor had tried to defend himself before the Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna director by stating that his family has not taught him to behave towards women this way, the latter did not buy his statements and called his action and statements misogynistic.

Karan Nath further said, "I would like if positive things are also highlighted on the weekend episodes and not just the negativity. I'm upset about what he said to me, I disagree with it." The Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa actor also revealed that if he gets a chance to return to the show, he would like to meet Salman Khan as the host instead. Nath said, "If I get the chance, I'd definitely want to meet Salman Khan. I think he also highlights the positives in addition to the negatives. He talks about people who are doing good also, and I think a very good host is one who also talks about the right things, along with the negatives."