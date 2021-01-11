Karan Singh Grover Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Stuck In Serbia

Karan Singh Grover, who is in Serbia to shoot for Qubool Hai 2.0, is stuck in the country as he has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Spotboye report, the actor, who flew to Serbia with Qubool Hai 2.0 team on December 3, 2020, tested positive for Coronavirus on December 28 and ever since then, he is under self-isolation.

A source told the entertainment portal that Karan was supposed to return to India on December 29, but as per procedure, he underwent compulsory COVID-19 test in which he along with a few other members of the show tested positive for the virus. As per the report, Karan is asymptomatic and till now, hasn't shown any sign of discomfort due to the virus. Notably, the team had been shooting in negative temperatures in the country.

The source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Karan Singh Grover was supposed to return to India on December 29 with the crew and before that all had to go for a compulsory COVID-19 test in which he resulted positive. Along with Karan, other few members of the team also tested positive and hence they are still stuck in that country and will be flying back after their isolation period is over."

Meanwhile, recently, the makers of Qubool Hai 2.0 released the first look. Surbhi Jyoti, who plays the role of Zoya in the show, shared the poster on her Instagram handle. KSG, who portrays Asad, also shared the poster and captioned it as, "The epic jodi of Asad and Zoya is coming back to kick off the new year with more Romance 😘 more Drama 🎭 more Action 👊#QuboolHai2Point0 #ComingSoon. #EternalLoveStory." Fans are super excited about the show and are eagerly waiting to watch Asad and Zoya's magical love story.

