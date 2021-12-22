Karan Tacker Credits TV For Shaping Him In A Strong Way, But Says 'Leaving TV Paid Off In A Way’

Karan Tacker, who made his acting debut with the television show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, was seen in a few shows. However, he has been not taking up any fictional TV shows after he did Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which ended in 2013. The actor said that it was his conscious decision to stay away from the media and added that it paid him off in a way!

Karan was quoted by HT as saying, "It was a conscious decision to stay away from the work on TV so that people would take me seriously for the kind of work I want to do thereon. Leaving TV, at that point, paid off in a way."

Although the actor credits TV for shaping him in a strong way, he wants to focus on things that would help him further his career eventually.

He said, "I'm happy about being an actor from TV. It is where I belong. It gave me a kick-off into my career. It shapes an actor in a strong way and helps you in terms of the mechanics of the job and the hours you put in."

However, he said that he would like to do television if he gets any interesting projects. He added that he would like to dabble in all three mediums (TV, films and digital).

When asked what kept him away from acting prior to web series Special Ops, he said that he didn't want to do things offered to him and wanted to work with a few makers. He added that working with Neeraj Pandey (filmmaker) in the show was a conscious decision and having him work with him was a blessing as it paved way for the next step in his career.