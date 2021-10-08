Karan Tacker Gets Injured While Shooting Fight Sequence; Feels Guilty For THIS Reason

Handsome TV actor Karan Tacker recently got injured while shooting for his upcoming untitled web series in Jharkhand. According to a Spotboye report, the actor has got injured while shooting an action sequence for the web series.

The portal contacted Karan Tacker after learning about the same and asked him about his health. In an interview with the entertainment portal, Karan Tacker said, "So basically I was doing a 4-day action sequence and on day 2 in one of the action pieces I took a flight and landed on my ankle. So we had to stall the shoot because I was in pain, and iced my ankle. But because we still had some daylight and a lot of work left I popped some painkillers and finished the day. Post that we had to put the action sequence on hold because I can't load my foot for the moment but it's all good, looking forward to finishing it once back on my feet."

Notably, the workaholic actor Karan Tacker is feeling guilty after getting injured. He said, "Worst is that you forget your pain just start feeling guilty for holding the production." Looks like, the accident must have affected the shooting process a lot.

Talking about Karan Tacker, the actor has worked in several TV shows like Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and so on. He made his OTT debut with the Hotstar web series, Special OPS.

Filmibeat wishes Karan Tacker a speedy recovery!