Karan V Grover & Priyanka Choudhary React To Udaariyaan Garnering Good Ratings; Actor Talks About His Journey
Udaariyaan is one of the top shows on TRP chart all thanks to the fresh pairing and unique storyline. Priyanka Choudhary's pairing with both Ankit Gupta and Karan V Grover is loved by viewers. Karan had recently joined the cast and fans lovingly call his jodi with Priyanka as TejAng (amalgamation of their screen names). Recently, Karan spoke about his journey in the show and reacted to the show garnering good ratings. Even Priyanka reacted to the show being one of the top shows on the TRP chart.
About
the
ratings,
Priyanka
told
Tribune
India,
"Udaariyaan
has
helped
me
a
great
deal
in
evolving
my
personality
as
an
actor.
I
have
learnt
so
much
on
the
sets.
Honestly,
Ravi
and
Sargun
(Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
producers)
know
what
they
want
from
the
show
and
from
us.
Their
feedbacks
and
inputs
for
our
performances
help
me.
As
of
now,
I
am
living
Tejo."
On the other hand, Karan told India-Forums, "It is very overwhelming because when I came, the show was already at the top, Priyanka and everyone else have contributed so highly to the show, all the hard work they've done, you have to match it and you can't let them down or be a disappointment or stand out like a sore thumb."
Karan said that Angad's character was introduced on the show, he did not know what will happen as it was new for him. Karan added that he has experience as 'Karan' and Tejo aka Priyanka has different fan following, and matching that and delivering accordingly becomes important. However, he is happy that people accepted them.
He said that he is very happy that people have accepted them and is thankful for all the love. He added, "It is good to hear that there's no loss that your entry has caused."
Regarding his journey in the show, he said that it has been fun so far as there's only friendship between Angad and Tejo- there is a past life for her, which she is recovering, and also, Angad's past life is a mystery. He added that solving all these things and then including romance between that will be really fun.