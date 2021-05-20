Karan Wahi Posts An Emotional Note On Instagram Mourning His Uncle’s Demise Due To COVID-19

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has affected a lot of people whilst resulting in a shortage of oxygen cylinders, medicines and beds in the hospital. A lot of folks have lost their loved ones after valiantly battling with the virus. Unfortunately, Dill Mill Gayye fame Karan Wahi has also lost his uncle, Lalit Dhar to the deadly recently.

The actor took to his social media account on Thursday to share a picture of his uncle (mama) and called him a good man who 'passed away after a really long fight' in an emotional note.

ALSO READ: Karan Wahi Receives Death Threats For Commenting On Naga Babas Gathering At Kumbh Mela

He wrote, “My Maama was a Good Man I guess they need more like him up there... He passed away after a really long fight wit whats happening around Just wanna say thank you to everyone who helped me and the family in these times by getting us the best that we could do for him Please keep him in ur prayers I feel clueless and helpless with whats happening around so i urge people to take this very seriously Dont wait for this to hit ur HOME. I have lost a few now These Times will come and go People wont @lalit.dhar #willmissyou (sic).” Check out the post below:

As soon as Karan shared the news, his industry friends such as Ravi Dubey, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Karanvir Bohra, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant and others offered condolence to him and his family in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Karan Wahi Opens Up About Favouritism In The TV Industry, Discrimination On The Basis Of Medium!

It must be noted that a few days ago, Karan had lost his uncle(chacha), Sanjay Wahi, to COVID-19 as well. The actor had taken to his Instagram account to mourn his death by whilst penning a lengthy note.