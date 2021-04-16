Karan Wahi Receives Death Threats For Commenting On Naga Babas Gathering At Kumbh Mela

Karan Wahi recently received death threats and abuse from social media users for commenting on Naga Babas gathering at Kumbh Mela this week amid the COVID-19 crisis. For the unversed, during Kumbh Mela many Naga Babas converged at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga river during the Shahi Snan. Well, due to the second wave of COVID-19, several states in India have imposed lockdown and asked people to work from home.

However, Karan Wahi felt disappointed with Naga Babas act as he shared a post on his Instagram stories about the same. He wrote, "Isn't there a Work From Home culture for Naga Babas? Like get water from Ganga and take a shower at home #justcurious #kumbhmela."

Well, his comment didn't go down well with fans, as they think that he tried to hurt Hindu sentiments. The Dill Mill Gayye actor shared yet another story on Instagram and revealed that he has been receiving death threats and abuses from netizens. He even shared all the DMs which include death threats and cuss words for the actor.

Karan Wahi wrote, "So I have received messages, abusive content, even death threats already. Wow, people of India, if being a Hindu is to turn a blind eye to COVID protocols not being followed then a lot of you first need to read what being a Hindu is." Well, the actor's post indeed shocked his fans.

For the unversed, Karan was earlier trolled for urging people not to burst firecrackers during Diwali 2020. The actor is pretty vocal about the issues that happen in society. On the professional front, he is currently seen hosting the Indian Pro Music League with Waluscha De Sousa.

