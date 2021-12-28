    For Quick Alerts
      Karanvir Bohra Bashes Asim Riaz For Taking A Dig At Shehnaaz Gill For Her Latest Viral Dance Video

      Shehnaaz Gill recently attended the engagement party of her manager in Mumbai. At the engagement ceremony, she danced to the song 'Zingaat' along with Kashmera Shah, Georgia Andriani, Monalisa and many others. Well, her dance video went viral on social media, and her fans can't stop gushing after seeing Shehnaaz in a happy mood a long time after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla.

      However, on the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz took a dig at Shehnaaz Gill for her dance video from her manager's engagement party. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Just saw few dancing clips ... seriously people get over loved ones so soon 👏 Kya baat kya baat...... #Newworld."

      Karanvir Bohra Bashes Asim Riaz For Taking A Dig At Shehnaaz Gill For Her Latest Viral Dance Video

      Well, Asim Riaz receives a solid backlash from Shehnaaz Gill fans as well as a few celebs on Twitter. Karanvir Bohra, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, bashed Asim for his tweet. He retweeted one of his tweets, and wrote, "I feel like retweeting this again, coz some people just can't see others smile, and specially when they're trying to coming out of a dark place. It's got nothing to do with the #newworld, it's called #tryingtoheal."

      Talking about the engagement party, Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in a shimmery black dress. She had a great time with Georgia Andriani, Monalisa, Kashmera Shah and many others. The pictures and videos of the party are going viral on social media.

      For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill's actor-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack. His demise indeed left Shehnaaz heartbroken, as she stayed away from the limelight for almost 1 month of his death. Now, she is active on social media and resumed her work.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 13:36 [IST]
      X