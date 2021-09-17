Karanvir Bohra On Being Called 'Gareeb' By Paparazzi, Says He Wants To Sell All His Big Cars Now

Karanvir Bohra had reacted strongly recently after a paparazzi labelled him as 'Gareeb' for arriving at Sidharth Shukla's residence in a Suzuki Ciaz after the latter's demise. The actor had also shared a hard-hitting post about the same. Now in a recent media interaction, Karanvir addressed the issue and sent out a strong message to the youth, paparazzi as well as budding actors who are struggling to fit into the expectations of society when it comes to their status. The actor made a bold revelation that after this incident, he feels like selling all of his big cars.

Talking about the same with the media as shared by a Youtube channel called Bol Bollywood, Karanvir Bohra said that he shared the particular video on his social media handle as many youngsters follow him who may feel that they have to live according to the societal norms. The Dil Se Di Dua...Saubhagyavati Bhava actor said in Hindi to the media, "A lot of youngsters follow me, and they think about what clothes they should wear, what car they should drive, what'll people say if they don't have work." Along with the same, Karanvir also addressed some paparazzi who he said have come new to town and tend to shoot pictures and videos of celebs to share on their Instagram pages.

Karanvir Bohra Speaks About The Rights Of Citizens, Appeals To The Government To Provide Basic Necessities

Karanvir Bohra addressed the paparazzi saying, "Be careful, because you don't know how you can affect other people." The Bigg Boss 12 finalist also spoke to the youth of today and said, "Do not care how people judge you" adding that they should not care what society will think about which brand of car they own. His wife Teejay Sidhu also added that many budding actors are also stressed on how their materialistic assets will determine their media coverage.

Teejay Sidhu Shares Picture With Her Daughters, Says 'Gender Shouldn't Determine 'Completeness' Of A Family'

She said, "They have so much stress already, they shouldn't be stressed about branding." Karanvir Bohra then went on to say that this incident made him think that he should sell all his big cars and invest that money in the education of his daughters. Sharing the video of the paparazzi calling him Gareeb on his Instagram account, Karanvir had written, "Ciaz Gadi Mein Aye Hai, Gareeb Lag Rahe Hai! So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."