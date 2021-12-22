Karanvir Sharma-Debattama Saha's Fans Trend #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani As It Completes One Year

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani might not have garnered the required TRPs but the show had won hearts. Not just the show's unique story, but also Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha's (who played the roles of Shaurya and Anokhi) performances was loved by fans. They were lovingly called DeVir or ShaKhi by fans. On December 21, the show completed one year. The actors remembered their show and shared a few throwback pictures on their Instagram accounts.

Karanvir shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑼𝑹𝒀𝑨 𝒕𝒐𝒐𝒌 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓. 📖 𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝒀𝑬𝑨𝑹 𝑶𝑭 𝑺𝑨𝑨𝑲𝑲." On the other hand, his co-star Debattama reshared fans' video and captioned it as, "A year ago ♥️." Fans too remembered the show and their favourite jodi on this occasion.

Fans trended the show and other hashtags like #ONEYEAROFSAAKK, #ShaKhi, #SAAKK and #DeVir on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

Mukta Jain: Yahin toh iss fandom ki khasiyat hain. Hamare show ko kabhi paid promotion ki zarurat nahin padhie. Hum fans hi kafi hain. ONE YEAR OF SAAKK #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani.

Poonam: This show is implanted in our heads. Thinking of watching Spider-Man in IMAX but still thinking of @karanvirsharma9 as Spider-Man #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani ONE YEAR OF SAAKK.

Waiting For SAAKK2: Main ajj hawa mein huin seriously .. anniversary celebration. Trending mein dono position. Deba ma'am ki award. And finally cherry on the cake KV Sir se reply First time. (This is the best gift ever ) ONE YEAR OF SAAKK. #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani.

Alizey: Thankyou SAAKK for making my 2021 a memorable one! @karanvirsharma9 @Debattama_sah. ONE YEAR OF SAAKK. #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani.

Pooja: #ShauryaAurAnokhiKiKahani. ONE YEAR OF SAAKK. A moment of gratitude for our real SHAKHI, Deeya Mam and Tony Sir. Who gave us what they actually promised, led a fight against a whole system. Didn't compromise with self respect & last but not the least never disappointed us.

