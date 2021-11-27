Karanvir Sharma & Debattama Saha's New Music Video Aankhein Band Karke's Poster Out; Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha, who played the role of Shaurya and Anokhi in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani became an instant hit couple. The fans of the duo lovingly call them #ShaKhi (amalgamation of screen names) and #DeVir (amalgamation of real names). After the show went off-air, the duo was seen in a music video 'Jo Tera Howega', which was sung by Debattama herself and directed by Karanvir. The song was a major hit. Later, the duo teased fans with another surprise.

After sharing a few BTS pictures, a couple of days ago, the two had shared a glimpse of their new music video 'Aankhein Band Karke'. Now, the couple shared a beautiful poster from the song. Fans are super excited about the same and can't wait to watch the song.

Sharing the details of the song, the actors wrote, "Get ready for the official teaser of #AankheinBandKarke, releasing tomorrow! 🥂."

The song that features Karanvir and Debattama, is sung by Abhi Dutt and the lyrics are penned by Shekhar Astitwa. It is produced by Varsha Kukreja and Nadeem Akhtar, and is presented by Sanjay Kukreja, Remo Dsouza and B-Live Music.

As soon as the actors shared the poster, fans couldn't keep calm and bombarded their Instagram post with their lovely messages. Take a look at a few of them!

__bladequeen__: Omg🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you gyus😍😍😍😍😍😍#AakhenBandKark.

Debattamaxcafe: I can't wait didu 🤧😩 so excited 🥳❤️💫 congratulations to the all team of #aakheinbandkarke.

Karandebaa_: Diii poster hai yeh humari hope se bhi badh ke.... Diya hai dil humne Aapko Aankhe Band Karke... ❤️❤️.

Rupanjali_debvir_shakhifan: Excitement level reaching higher❤️❤️❤️❤️ #aankheinbandkarke.

Nidhidesai0525: SURREAL! 🙌❤️.

Debo_karanvir: Aag laga daali poster ne toh🔥🔥🔥😂.

Earlier, Debattama had revealed that the music video will be releasing in Decemeber. She said that it is a beautiful project and she is sure that viewers will like it.

Well, the glimpse of the song itself is beautiful and we are sure that the song too will be soulful. Hit the comment box to share your comments about the song!