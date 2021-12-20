Karanvir Sharma & Debattama Saha Win Big At Universal India Awards 2021

Karanvir Wins Universal India Awards 2021

Karanvir shared a few pictures with the awards and captioned them as, "𝑨𝒕 𝑼𝒏𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒂𝒍 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒂 𝑨𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒔 🏆 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒔𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓. 🏆 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒖𝒓𝒚𝒂 𝑨𝒖𝒓 𝑨𝒏𝒐𝒌𝒉𝒊 𝑲𝒊 𝑲𝒂𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒊- 𝑩𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑰𝑻𝑽 𝑱𝒐𝒅𝒊 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒆 🙏."

Debattama Wins Universal India Awards 2021

Debattama also shared a few pictures and wrote, "Quite late to post these pictures ofcourse! I apologise. But tbh Immensely Thankful to all of you for showering so much love and always rooting for me! Also thanks to universal_india_awards for honouring me with this award as "Most Promising Actress of the year" and also for "The Best Jodi of Indian Television". karanvirsharma Thanks to starplus for giving me "Shaurya aur Anokhi ki kahani"."

Karanvir And Debattama- Best Jodi

Karanvir and Debattama became an instant hit jodi with their show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. While Karanvir played the role of Shaurya, Debattama was seen as Anokhi. The duo has won Universal India Awards.

The unique story of Shaurya Aur Anokhi and the amazing chemistry of the actors had made places in viewers' hearts Fans had also nicknamed the couple as ShaKhi (amalgamation of screen names) and DeVir (amalgamation of their real names). However, the show ended a few months ago, which broke fans' hearts. Ever since the show ended, ShaKhi fans have been demanding second season.

Karanvir and Debattama, who are thankful for their fans' love, have been entertaining them even after the show ended. They were seen in a couple of music videos 'Jo Tera Howega' and 'Aakhein Band Karke', which have been hit among fans.

Well, now that they won the award (which is an evidence for their love they have been getting from viewers and also for their performances), we must say that the makers or the other producers should consider them for their shows.

Rrahul Sudhir & Anushka Sen Win Awards

Coming back to the awards, as per social media reports, apart from Debattama and Karanvir, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Rrahul Sudhir and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Anushka Sen also bagged awards at the ceremony. While Rrahul apparently won Best Actor Award, Anushka received Star Of The Year Award.