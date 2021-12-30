Karanvir Is Grateful For The Love He Got For Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani But Is Sad That It Was Short-Lived

This year for Karanvir Sharma, who was last seen in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, has been a mixed bag. Apart from Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, the actor was seen in a couple of music videos and also did a crime thriller A Thursday with Yami Gautami. The actor also had to face a few low moments as he contracted COVID-19 while shooting for his TV show, which also went off-air!

About 2021, the actor was quoted by HT as saying, "It has been a roller coaster for sure to be honest. It has been very eventful with the whole pandemic and lockdown, me contracting the virus and then working in these tough conditions. I am very grateful for the love that I got for my TV show but then it is sad that it was short-lived."

It has to be recalled due to COVID-19 restrictions, few shows were shifted to other places than Mumbai. SAAKK was shot in Goa and during the shoot, Karanvir had contracted the virus.

The actor recalled the tough period and said, "It was during the second wave of the pandemic. We were shooting show Shaurya Ki Anokhi Kahani and the infection rate at that time was quite high. It was scary for me. Also the kind of responsibility you have as an actor, you can't be out of circuit for too long. I called my producers and the first thing I asked that what about my character, but she assured that I need to focus on health. But yes, that period was tough coping with all that."

Karanvir Sharma Says His Character Shaurya In Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Is Special

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Sai Ketan-Shivangi, Harshad-Pranali, Karan-Debattama & Other Best Jodis Of 2021

Although there were tough times, Karanvir had some good things to share this year as well. He did a movie with Yami Gautami, and now he said that he is looking at other venues as well as the OTT space. He added that apart from directing a new music video, he also did another song 'Aankhein Band Karke'. He concludes by saying that all in all 2021 was okay.