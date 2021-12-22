Karanvir Sharma Says His Character Shaurya In Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Is Special

One of the most loved shows Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani that starred Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles, clocked a year yesterday (December 21). The show didn't garner huge ratings, due to which it was axed. Fans were disappointed as their favourite show went off-air and demanded for the second season. Even now they have been requesting the makers for the same.

Recently, Karanvir spoke about the show and revealed that the character Shaurya is special and whenever he bags any offer, he compares it to 'Shaurya' to decide! The actor also spoke about his return to television.

Regarding the show, Karanvir was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "The character is definitely special, it is special for many reasons that every time I want to compare any other offer that is coming to me, I compare it to Shaurya Saberwal and it lacks at many levels. When I did this character, the makers told me that this is a one time opportunity because male protagonists don't get such offers, and won't even come. If I have done any amount of justice, for which I have received all the love from fans, I thank them for recognising the little effort that I might have done."

When asked what's next, he said that he wants to concentrate on movies and series until he gets a role like Shaurya.

About his return to TV, he said, "They will be seeing me at a lot of award functions for sure. Reality television is something I am looking forward to, I am also looking forward to hosting and it might be something that I might want to delve into."