Karanvir Sharma On Working With Debattama Again; Says They Had A Lot Of Fun On Aankhein Band Karke Sets

Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha became an instant hit jodi with their show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. Their fans were heartbroken after their show went off-air. However, they kept their fans entertained by doing a music video 'Jo Tera Howega', which became a hit. They then went on to do another music video 'Aankhein Band Karke' that has hit over 2 million views on YouTube and fans are all praise for their favourite jodi.

Recently, Karanvir, who was overwhelmed with the song's success, had said that he is extremely happy that within a quick span the song was trending. He also added that they had put a lot of efforts to make the song and is happy that fans appreciated their efforts. Now, the actor has reacted to working with Debattama.

He called Debattama a good co-star and said that she is supportive. He revealed that they had a lot of fun moments while shooting for the song.

Karanvir was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "The amount of love that people have showered on me and Debattama is immense. People have always wanted us to come together. We cannot disappoint them and we were back with 'Aankhein Band Karke'. Debattama has been a real good co-star and is really supportive. Everything was amazing about the song. We had a lot of fun moments on the set."

'Aankhein Band Karke' is sung by Abhi Dutt and the lyrics are penned by Shekhar Astitwa. The music is composed by Yakshaj Jagtap, directed by Nitin FCP and Nadeem Akhtar, and produced by Varsha Kukreja. The soulful song, which is released under the banner of BLive music, is presented by Sanjay Kukreja, Remo Dsouza.