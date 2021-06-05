Karishma Tanna Claims Pearl V Puri Got Bail; Says 'Truth Wins'

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri's arrest news shocked the telly industry and fans this morning. The actor was apparently arrested late evening on Friday (June 4) in the alleged rape and molestation of a minor and has been released on bail today (June 5) as per his actress-friend Karishma Tanna.

The actress shared a picture snapped with Pearl on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth wins and he did win. #gotbail @pearlvpuri."

While talking to Pinkvilla about Pearl's arrest earlier, Karishma had called it a baseless allegation and said that it's sheer bad luck that this happened.

She said, "It's a baseless allegation. It's sheer bad luck that this has happened to him. I have known Pearl since a long long time, nothing like that has happened. It's just a baseless thing, and it's sheer bad luck. It's just the wrong phase."

For the uninitiated, as per IE report, the victim's father had approached the Valiv Police in 2019 alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted. The identity of the accused had not been revealed at the time when the investigation began.

Many other actors- Shalin Bhanot, Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor, Krystal D'Souza and others had also come out in support of the Naagin actor.

Recently, Nia Sharma had tweeted, "Dear privileged Girls and Women, Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity. @pearlvpuri You have my support✨.."

