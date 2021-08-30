Karishma Tanna Dating Businessman Varun Bangera? Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Winner Hints About Her Relationship

TV actress Karishma Tanna's personal life has always been making headlines in the tinsel town. The actress was earlier dating actor Upen Patel, whom she met in the Bigg Boss 8 house. After her breakup with the 36 China Town actor, she has been staying single for quite a long time now. Several reports also stated that she was dating actor Pearl V Puri, but she never gave any official confirmation about the same. Amidst all, we recently got to know that she is reportedly dating a real-estate businessman, Varun Bangera.

A report published in a Times of India states that Karishma Tanna celebrated her rumoured boyfriend Varun Bangera's birthday on August 28, 2021. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of him on her Instagram story with a heart emoji. Well, her post indeed caught everyone's attention and fans started wondering about her relationship status.

On the other hand, a source also informed the same portal that Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are dating each other. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner also threw a birthday bash for her beau and invited all her close friends for the same. For the unversed, Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia. The report suggests that they are in a serious relationship as they have been spotted spending a lot of time together.

Talking about Karishma Tanna's career, the actress was last seen in a film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She has also worked in famous TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahi To Milenge, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkusum, Shararat and so on. She was also the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 8. Apart from that, she hosted a show, Love School with her ex-boyfriend Upen Patel.