Karishma Tanna Secretly Gets Engaged To Her BF Varun Bangera: Report

Actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna reportedly got engaged to her boyfriend Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony. A report published in ETimes TV suggests that Karishma and a real-estate businessman Varun Bangera got engaged today (November 12, 2021) in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Varun shared a cosy picture with his ladylove Karishma on his Instagram story. On the other hand, Karishma Tanna posted a picture of a delicious chocolate pastry. In the picture, one can see 'Congratulations' written on the plate. Well, looks like the actress indeed wants to keep the engagement news secret as she has not yet revealed the same on social media.

Talking about Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera relationship, the duo met through a common friend Suved Lohia. After seeing each other for some months, they fell in love and have been dating for a while now. Now, reports are also doing the rounds that Karishma and Varun could tie the knot soon.

Let us tell you, Karishma Tanna was earlier in a relationship with Bigg Boss 8 contestant Upen Patel. The couple broke up in 2016 after dating for two years. She was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Pearl V Puri. On the professional front, the diva was last seen in the film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She has also participated in shows like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and so on.