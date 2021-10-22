Karva Chauth 2021: Shubhangi Atre, Akansha Sharma And Other &TV Actors On Karva Chauth Celebration

Karva Chauth is celebrated with great fervour and vigour nationwide, where women fast for their husband's long life while single women fast to get a good groom. Celebrating Karva Chauth will be &TV actors Akansha Sharma of Aur Bhai Kya Chal Ra Hai, Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) and Archana Mittal (Anuradha Agarwal, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki).

Akansha Sharma (Aur Bhai Kya Chal Ra Hai) says, "This festival celebrates the unbreakable bond between the husband and wife. I eagerly look forward to this day every year. I wake up early in the morning for Sargi, and towards the early evening, all women in my house and society gather for the puja. It is that time of the year when women thoroughly dress up all in their finery. Mehandi application is one of most favourite activities along with buying beautiful bangles. Mother-in-law and I eagerly await for the moon and then break our fast with water and sweet."

Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) shares, "If there is one day where I get the most attention and pampered, it is the day of Karva Chauth. Every year I observe fast on that day. Different energy flows within me that makes me have the least food craving on Karva Chauth! I love the application of henna on my hands and be ready with the solah sringaar. My husband takes me on a long drive after diner, and we click lots of photos too. As every year, I am eagerly looking forward to Karva Chauth."

Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) shares, "Karva Chauth holds a special place in my heart because of the customs that my family has been following over the years. Every year my in-laws visit us a day before prep for the festival the next day. My mother-in-law and I wake up early in the morning to have sargi while my father-in-law and husband serve us food. My husband and father-in-law pamper my mother-in-law and me throughout the day. Dressing up for this day always tops my list. It's been 20 years, and I still feel the jitters in my stomach when my husband gifts me something on this day."

Archana Mittal (Anuradha Agarwal, Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki) shares, "I've been married for the past twenty years and have celebrated Karva Chauth every year since. I am married in a Marwadi family, and I am a Punjabi, so there's a difference in the customs. In Punjabi's, we have the Sargi before Sunrise, whereas here in my household, there isn't a Sargi; instead, we keep the Karva made of mud with sugar, mithai and thirteen wheat grains later used for the vidhi. Also, my husband loves me a little too much and tries his best to fast every year but fails (laughs). Lastly, I would like to wish all the beautiful women with a very happy Karva Chauth."

