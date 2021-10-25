Karwa Chauth 2021: Rubina Dilaik, Disha Parmar And Other TV Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans

Karwa Chauth, which marks the celebration of a woman's love for her husband, was celebrated across the nation today (October 24, 2021). On the special occasion, many TV celebs such as Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi, Disha Parmar and others also observed the fast and celebrated with their loved ones. They took to their social media accounts to wish their fans and followers and share some festive snaps.

The newly married couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together today. The actress shared some stunning pictures of herself in a red saree whilst extending warm wishes to her fans.

Kapil Sharma wrote, “First photo shoot on mobile camera after marriage 🙈 wish u all a very happy karwachauth from both of us 🤗❤️🙏 @ginnichatrath” Check out the post below:

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, like every year, wrote the initials of himself and his wife's name on his palm. Vinny also applied Mehendi on her hands and shared some lovely pictures with the following caption: “Happy Karwachauth ♥️🧿”

Shakti: Astitva Ehsaas Ki fame Kamya Panjabi shared several posts including a video from her wedding day. The actress and her hubby Shalabh were all smiles in the video and the actress wrote in her caption, "Happy Karwa Chauth Husband❤" Take a look!

Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Deepika Singh also observed the fast and wrote, “Pray, the sindoor adorns the forehead of every woman. Let God bless you for a long and happy married life. Happy Karwa Chauth ladies ❤️ .”

Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akansha looked truly adorable as they shared their Karwa Chauth pictures and video on Instagram. The couple were seen twinning in red and the actor wrote, “Karwachauth ki hardik shubhkamnaye 🙏”

