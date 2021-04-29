Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Sahil Anand & Wife Rajneet Welcome Baby Boy

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Sahil Anand and his wife Rajneet Monga welcomed baby boy on April 14. The couple has named their baby 'Sahraj'- first three letters of their names. While talking to TOI, the actor revealed that he is waiting for the situation to get better so that he can take his baby to meet his family, which resides in Chandigarh. He also spoke about several challenges before their bundle of joy arrived.

About the baby's name, Sahil said, "It's the first three letters of our names. We had zeroed in on it even before the baby was born. Sahraj means strong, courageous and powerful. It's a beautiful coincidence that he was born the day after Baisakhi and during Navratri."

About the challenges that they face, the actor said that during their last visit, their doctor had told them that Rajneet would have to go in for a premature delivery owing to medical complications and added that the big worry was also whether they would get a proper hospital room.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kundali Bhagya & Other Shows' Shooting To Be Affected Due To Goa Lockdown!

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor further added, "Rajneet couldn't wear a mask all the time and there were nurses and doctors coming to check in on her. We kept praying for everything to go smoothly and get discharged as soon as possible. However, we had to be in the hospital for five days. Both our mothers flew down to be with us, but only one was allowed at the hospital."

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants List: Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal & Others To Participate

Sahil revealed that by the grace of God, both Rajneet and their baby are doing well and are at home. He said that he is enjoying this phase of his life and have been spending nights watching him, his movements and reactions, and he doesn't get tired of it.

He further said that he is just waiting for the situation to get better, so that he can take his baby to his hometown in Chandigarh and introduce him to their families, who are eagerly waiting to meet him.