Kashmera Shah Bashes Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla For Their Reactions; Jaan Sanu Reacts To Kash’s Tweet

Kashmera Shah's controversial tweet about the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has indeed become a hot topic of discussion on social media. For the unversed, Kash had taken a dig at Rubina while praising Bigg Boss 15 contestants. Her tweet didn't go down well with Rubina as well as her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Abhinav had tweeted, "For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don't get another stint ....Yoga really helps 😂 ! #wasteoftweet." On the other hand, Rubina too gave her a befitting reply.

For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps 😂 ! #wasteoftweet — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) October 10, 2021

Moreover, Jaan Kumar Sanu has also reacted to Kashmera Shah's controversial tweet which reads, "Also I understand that a lot of celebs hire fake people and make fake accounts to attack real people. In the end, when they stop paying people to write about them is when the problem sets in. #dontbelieveyourowncreatedpress #fakefans #paidfollowers."

Seriously ? Sab kuch paid nai hota. I think in this era of "purchased fandom" people forget that Real People & Real Emotions still exist !@RubiDilaik I want my "payment" in the form of life-long friendship, love, and blessings from you & @ashukla09 ! 😇❤#GetReal #BB14 #BB15 https://t.co/7j1azxa4U1 — Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaankumarsanu) October 11, 2021

Jaan tweeted, "Seriously ? Sab kuch paid nai hota. I think in this era of 'purchased fandom' people forget that Real People & Real Emotions still exist ! @RubiDilaik I want my "payment" in the form of life-long friendship, love, and blessings from you & @ashukla09 ! #GetReal #BB14 #BB15."

Interestingly, Kashmera Shah noticed Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's tweets and decided to hit back at them. In an interview with ETimes TV, Kashmera said, "I don't know why they [Rubina and Abhinav] reacted. Are they acknowledging that this is all they did, especially Abhinav? Also why did other participants not react? Why only these two?"

Rubina Dilaik Gives Befitting Reply To Kashmera Shah On Twitter For THIS Reason

The Vaastav actress further added, "Why are only these two reacting? Did no one else eat apples in the house? And Mr A Shukla needs to check IMDB before he comments on my achievements. Please introduce him to Google. I don't target anybody, especially where 'Bigg Boss' is concerned. My reaction is of an audience. I think this season is awesome and that what I wrote last season saying that it was boring as hell was something I was also a part of."

Kashmera Shah Bashes Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja For Slamming Krushna Abhishek; Says 'Ye Sunita Kaun Hai?'

Let us tell you, Kashmera Shah had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger. She had several arguments with Rubina, Nikki and others. After her tweet, Rubina Dilaik fans slammed her on Twitter.