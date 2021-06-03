Kashmera Shah Decides Not To Take Sides In Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s Domestic Violence Case; Posts A Long Note

TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic violence case has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Many celebs from the TV industry have voiced their opinion about the couple's fight. After Nisha Rawal's friend Munisha Khatwani shared her photo, in which she can be seen bleeding after being allegedly hit by her husband Karan Mehra, Kashmera Shah extended her support to her model-actress friend. She had claimed that Karan did hit Nisha. However, after the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's revelation about his estranged wife's bipolar disorder, Kashmera changed her opinion and has decided to be neutral in this case.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note by posting a family picture of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal. Kash wrote, "These are my friends. These are the people I love very much. All three of them. So when one is hurt by the other I am sure the other is also hurting. I am writing this today because I could not bring myself to take just one person's side yesterday as I was told, and believe me I am told by people from both sides. Then there were inane calls from the press hounding me as their friend, asking me to wash their dirty laundry in public which I WILL NOT. Very few journalists called and understood my silence. Again I am against Anyone touching a woman without her permission but I am also against a Happy Family Breaking. So if you are asking me to take sides I choose to take the side of the young child here. I am here for him and I will do everything to help his mother protect him. I don't know his father's side at all but I cannot bash him as he is now and Always will be Kavish's dad, so I choose to remain neutral."

"I don't have to show that I am Nisha's friend by just liking her pictures or giving comments to instigate others. She knows I am here for her like I have always been. I don't need Credit or Fame for my actions because I am Way Above that. So I choose not to wash my hands in this mud BUT I will stand by my friendship and I will be with Kavish and his parents. I cannot have him grow up and see one more person taking sides and slinging mud at his parents. I know this is a more difficult path and not many may understand this but this is who I am. I am with my Friends No Matter What. People make mistakes and many do very bad things. PLEASE THINK ABOUT THE YOUNG BOY BEFORE YOU TREAT THIS AS GOSSIP. And for the ones that did not understand what I wrote let me be clear I AM AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE @missnisharawal @realkaranmehra @rohitkverma @munishakhatwani @sargam.singh44 #stopdomesticviolence #justice #fightforright." (sic) Kashmera Shah added.

Well, Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra have revealed many things about their relationship. Hence, it's quite tough to say who is right and who is wrong in this case. After releasing Karan Mehra on bail, Mumbai Police is investigating the matter thoroughly, and fans are waiting to know the truth behind this whole fiasco.

