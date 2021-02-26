Kashmera Shah & Sambhavna Seth Meet Bigg Boss 14 Finalist Rakhi Sawant’s Ailing Mother In Hospital [Photos]

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant is currently undergoing cancer treatment in Mumbai's hospital. When Rakhi Sawant was in the Bigg Boss house, she spoke to her mother through video call. At that time, it was revealed that she was admitted to the hospital for surgery. And now, Jaya Sawant's health condition is not so good, as she is undergoing chemotherapy.

Rakhi Sawant had shared a video with her mother, in which one can see the effects of chemotherapy on Jaya Sawant. The Main Hoon Na actress' mother thanked Salman Khan for supporting her daughter. After seeing her video, many TV celebs prayed for her speedy recovery. Amidst all, Rakhi's old friends and former Bigg Boss contestants Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth recently met her ailing mother in the hospital. The photos of the trio outside the hospital went viral on social media.

After meeting Rakhi Sawant's mother, Sambhavna and Kashmera shared pictures with the controversial diva on Instagram and prayed for her mother's speedy recovery. Sambhavna Seth wrote, "We pray that You Recover soon Aunty @rakhisawant2511."

Kashmera Shah captioned the snap as, "I pray to God that he looks after your mom. All our prayers with you our favorite entertainer."

At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant left the show by taking Rs 14 lakh. She said that she would use this money for her mother's treatment, as she is in a critical condition. While addressing the media, Rakhi had said that she had no balance in her bank account.

Bigg Boss 14 helped her revamp her career and made her popular amongst the masses. She is hoping that her mother would recover soon from the illness.

