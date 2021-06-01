Kashmera Shah Supports Nisha Rawal & Says Karan Mehra Did Hit Her; Adds He Messed Up With Financial Things

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra's fans were in shock after he was arrested in an assault case filed by his actress-wife Nisha Rawal. While Nisha has been quite about the entire turn of events, Karan, who was recently released on bail made shocking revelations and said that it was Nisha who banged herself to the wall. He also claimed that she is demanding high alimony.

While Karan's co-star Rohan Mehra said that he never saw Karan losing temper, the couple's friend and fashion designer Rohit Verma hoped that whatever is best for the couple takes place without much pain and ugliness. Now, Nisha's close friend Kashmera Shah has reacted to same. She has come out in support of the actress and claimed that Karan did hit Nisha. She also made a few shocking revelations.

While talking to ETimes TV, Kashmera said that Karan messed up with a lot of financial things and he has been hitting Nisha for the last couple of times. She further said, "I am with Nisha and apparently he (Karan) did hit her and there were a lot of financial things he has MESSED up with and he has been hitting her for the last couple of times and we found out when we came to the house and Nisha has been quiet about it because it is a very personal thing. We knew there were problems but didn't know to what extent. And you cannot interfere also as a best friend you can just be with her."

On Karan's claim that Nisha hurt herself by banging on the wall, she said, "Not true it is not possible for her to bang herself and get such a deep gash. It cannot be self-inflicted, there is a lockdown going on what if she didn't get medical attention. Right now more than domestic violence we are standing with a friend and we will always be here for her."

Kashmera further said that what Karan is saying is only to protect him and Nisha is telling the truth. She added that whatever might be the issue, raising hand on anyone cannot be tolerated.

She concluded by saying, "He should understand she is a mother who is taking care of her child and has been working all these years. And whatever I know Karan has done some financial mess which actually strained their relationship between the two of them. But whatever the issue you cannot raise your hand on anyone this cannot be tolerated."