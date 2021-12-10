Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: TV Actor Rohan Gandotra Takes Break From Instagram Due To ‘VicKat’ Trend

After a long wait and solid buzz on social media, Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got married yesterday (December 9, 2021) at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple shared a bunch of wedding pictures as groom and bride on social media. For the unversed, ever the news came out about their wedding, fans, as well as media, started sharing a lot of updates about 'VicKat'.

Well, many people loved the buzz but some people got annoyed with the constant updates about Vicky and Katrina's wedding on social media. TV actor Rohan Gandotra, who is currently seen in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, expressed his irritation over Instagram and took a day off from the photo-blogging site due to the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding updates.

He took to Instagram and shared a not on his story, which stated, "Time to shut Instagram for few days until Vicky and Katrina get married. More than anyone these paps need a break." (sic)

When India Forums contacted Rohan Gandotra to ask about the pots, he said, "I was actually tired of the rumours which media is spreading from Vicky Katrina wedding. So had just put that story out of anger. Taken a day off from Instagram that day though."

Looks like, he was totally miffed with the paparazzis' updates about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding. Coming back to the big fat Bollywood wedding, the star couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family members. After the wedding, they jetted off to Mumbai today (December 10, 2021).

Talking about Rohan Gandotra, the actor has also featured in several shows like Everest, Qubool Hai, Kaala Teeka, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Naagin 2, Dil Se Dil Tak, Udaan and so on.