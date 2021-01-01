Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer The Rs 1 Crore Question That Stumped Bhavna Vaghela?

The latest episode of Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 had rollover contestant Bhavna Vaghela take the hot seat. Bhavna who is a teacher from Maharashtra's primary school had answered 14 questions correctly on Wednesday and had won Rs 50 lakh. Bhavna faced the one crore rupees on Thursday but was unaware of the answer. As a result, she decided to quit the game and took home a cash prize of 50 lakh rupees.

The Rs 1 crore question that stumped Bhavna is as follows: Who is the only track and field female athlete to win 6 gold medals in the Olympic Games? It came with the following options: A- Sanya Richards Ross B- Allison Felix C- Natasha Hastings D- Carmelita Jeter. The right answer to the question is B- Alison Felix.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed with the way Bhavana Waghela played her game confidently even after using up all her lifelines.

Bhavna also spoke about how her husband's friend cheated them in business and ran away with their hard-earned money. As a result, both the husband and wife are paying a loan of 50 lakh rupees to date. And after winning a sum of Rs 50 lakhs, Bhavna said with this money, she will first repay her loan. After this, the money that will be left, they will spend it on the education of their children.

