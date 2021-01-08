Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer The Rs 7 Crore Question That Stumped Dr Neha Shah?

Dr Neha Shah from Ghatkopar, Mumbai has become the fourth contestant to win Rs 1 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The 45-year-old doctor is a die-hard fan of host Amitabh Bachchan and had been trying to make it to the hot seat for the last 20 years.

Dr Neha played a brilliant game and won Rs. 1 crore with the help of ask the expert lifeline. She then attempted the 16th question but was unable to crack it.

The Rs 7 Crore question that stumped Dr Neha Shah is as follows: The historic Indo-Pak talks of 1972 between Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were held at which place in Shimla? It came with the following options: A) Viceregal Lodge B) Gorton Castle C) Barnes Court D) Cecil Hotel. The correct answer is C) Barnes Court.

Speaking about her big win on the show, Dr Neha told Indian Express, “It has still not sunk in. In that moment, I couldn’t think of anything. For me, it wasn’t about the money but gradually moving a level up with every question. On the contrary, towards the end, I was sad that my run would end, and I won’t get to talk to Mr Bachchan.”

She then went on to gush about Big B and added, “He has such a different and amazing aura. You just can’t take your eyes off him. Right now, while speaking to you, I am envisaging him (laughs). He is so graceful and kind on the sets. As a host, he made us all so comfortable and tried to boost our confidence. It was just unreal seeing him in person and getting to interact with him. It will always be the most memorable moment of my life.”

