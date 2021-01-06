Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Did When The Expert's Voice Got Muted While Answering!

The latest episode of Sony TV's popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 started with a roll-over contestant Amrita Trivedi from Madhya Pradesh. Although she had used her first lifeline on the first question, later she managed to answer other questions swiftly. The host Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed with her knowledge. She won Rs 12,50,000 and decided to quit the game on 13th question, as she was not sure about the answer, although she used the lifeline 'Video call a friend'. Later, Vivek Kumar, a traffic police from Madya Pradesh took over the hot seat.

During one of the questions, Vivek decided to use lifeline 'Ask The Expert' as he wasn't sure about the answer. However, due to network issues, the expert, Anand Kumar's voice was not audible. It is then the host came up with an idea!

Amitabh asked the expert to answer the question by referring to them as numbers 1 and 2. Anand replied showing his index finger and answered it as 'Option 1'. With the help of the expert, Vivek managed to answer the question correctly. The contestant won Rs 1,60,000 and will continue to play the game in the next episode.

Meanwhile, during the introduction video, Vivek spoke about his married life with Big B. Vivek revealed how he and his wife are in a long-distance relationship because of which their lives are currently on halt. His wife also spoke about how she thought that since they are in the same department, they might be posted together, but nothing of that sort happened. Big B then requested the police officials and head of Vivek and his wife's department to help them, and let them live together.

