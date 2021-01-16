Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Kargil War Heroes To Grace The Grand Finale Episode Of The Amitabh Bachchan Show

The 12th season of Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon be coming to an end. The makers have decided to close the show with the utmost pride and patriotism. The channel gave us a sneak peek of the same on Army Day (January 15) by releasing a special promo.

The Amitabh Bachchan hosted show has decided to pay a special tribute to the army officers. The megastar will welcome Kargil war heroes – Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Singh on the show’s grand finale episode.

The teaser promo of the same has indomitable music of the Military Band and military personnel performing a parade on the studio floor. Sony Entertainment Television shared the same on their official social media accounts with a caption that read, “We salute the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army! #ArmyDay The music of the Military Band uplifts the confidence of the troops & gears them up for various activities involved in the army life. Watch our Kargil war heroes on #KBC12GrandFinale on 22nd Jan at 9PM only on Sony TV” (sic). Take a look!

We salute the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army! #ArmyDay

The music of the Military Band uplifts the confidence of the troops & gears them up for various activities involved in the army life.

Watch our Kargil war heroes on #KBC12GrandFinale on 22nd Jan at 9PM only on Sony TV pic.twitter.com/3dXgdt5sqi — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 15, 2021

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiered on September 28 last year and has had four all-female crorepatis, Nazia Nasim, Mohita Sharma, Anupa Das and Neha Shah in its run. However, it must be noted that none of the contestants has managed to crack the Rs 7 crore question.

