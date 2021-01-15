Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Kiran Bajpai Ties Rakhi To Amitabh Bachchan; Contestant Also Wins Rs 50 Lakh

The January 14 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 had Kiran Bajpai take to the seat. The contestant who has been trying for 14 years to appear on the show considers Amitabh Bachchan as her brother. She even brought a rakhi for him and tied it on the show and said that her 40-year-old dream has come true.

The 58-year-old played a wonderful game even knew the answer for the Rs 1 Crore question but did not want to take the risk. So, she decided to quit the game after winning a sum of Rs 50 Lakhs.

The Rs 1 Crore question faced by Kiran Bajpai is as follows: Who invented an artificial sweetener called saccharin with Ira Ramsen? It came with the following options: A- Constantine Falburg, B- Wallace Carothers, C- Josiah Billard Gibbs, D- Thomas Martin Laurie. The correct answer is A- Constantine Falburg.

And the winning question that earned Kiran Rs 50 lakh is as follows: Which of these pair is the only pair of identical twin brothers going into space who were also part of NASA's 'Twins Study' program? It came with the following options: A- Andrew and Joseph Allen B- Dale and Guy Gardner C- Scott and Mark Kelly D- Yuri and Roman Romanenko. The correct answer is C- Scott and Mark Kelly.

For the unversed, Kiran who is a cancer survivor wants to get back the same car that she had to sell during her treatment with the prize money. The Jyotish and Vastu Consultant also wants to open a school in Tankoli and Jarga villages in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

