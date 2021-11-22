Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: 9-Year-Old Contestant Mimics Amitabh; The Host Says 'I'm Not Playing With You'

It's Student's Special Week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, wherein host Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the students aged 8-15. Recently, 15-year-old Manas Anil Gaikwad won Rs 50 lakh points. In the upcoming episode, 9-year-old contestant Arunodai Sharma from Himachal will be seen on the hot seat.

The makers shared a few entertaining promos from the episode, in which the cute contestant will not only be seen playing the game, but will also be seen entertaining the audiences by singing, dancing and also by mimicking Big B.

In one of the promos, Arunodai was seen talking just like Amitabh Bachchan and how he reacts when a contestant answers a question on the show. Arunodai says, "Agar aapne B kia hota to aap galat hote, agar aapne D kiya hota to bhi aap galat hote. Lekin agar aapne C kia hota, sssseeeeee... ye kya kardia manyavar aapne!"

Surprised with his amazing mimicry, Amitab said, "Main nahi khel raha aapke sath bhaisab (I'm not playing with you)". Arunodai again said, "Aise na boliye sir. Fastest finger first se lekar yaha tak ka mera safar toh waste," leaving not just host but also everyone in splits.

In another promo, When Big B asks him what he wants to become, he says, "Mere sapne kab change hote hai mujhe kudh nai pata," and adds that his choices change as and when he watches different shows on television. He said that after watching TV show Adalat, he feels like becoming a judge and when he watches a show featuring businessmen, he feels like becoming one.

In a promo, he can be seen telling, "Mera auda ghar mein itna neecha hai ki, mere jo kutta hai na sir woh bi umar mein ek saal bada hai." Big B goes on to say, "Nau saal mein nabbeh saal ka anubhav rakhne waale...,' the kid intervenes and says, "kaha aap nabbeh bech mein le aye baat kiye." Big B tells that he won't be able to stop him once he starts talking. The kid agrees and says that show's hooter will ring (which indicates the end of the episode) but he will never run out of topics to talk about.

This cute kid is sure to impress everyone with not only his talent but also with his talks.