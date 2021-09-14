Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Akshayjyot Ratnoo Couldn't Answer THIS Rs 12.5 Lakh Question, Can You?

The 17th episode (September 14) of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began with Akshayjyot Ratnoo, a student from Rajasthan take to the hot seat. The contestant has been a UPSC aspirant previously but is now pursuing BA LLB and is in his final year. He revealed on the show that during his college days, he got a tattoo made on his right hand, which is a combination of his parents’ names.

Akshayjyot told Amitabh Bachchan that he wanted to appear on KBC 13 to gain his confidence back because after failing many UPSC attempts and facing criticism from his relatives.

"I don't step out of the house in the day because I might meet someone, my neighbours or relatives who ask me what's going on in my career? I don't have an answer to that. All those conversations then start running in my head for almost a week," said the 26-year-old. The contestant also shared that with the prize money he wins in the game, he would like to fund his education and buy a ukulele.

Akshayjyot played a good game and decided to quit after winning Rs 6.4 lakh. He used his last lifeline, 50:50, for the 12th question as he was not sure about the answer. However, he didn’t want to the amount he has already won so he refrained from answering the Rs 12.5 lakh question

The Rs 12.5 lakh question that stumped Akshayjyot Ratnoo is as follows: Which of these places is held to have its name to the medical dressing 'gauze'? It came with the following options: A) Gaziantep, B) Gazipur, C) Gaza and D) Ghaziabad. The correct answer is C) Gaza.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Mr Bachchan connected the contestant to his parents via video call. Akshayjyot got emotional on seeing his parents and thanked the megastar for the beautiful surprise.