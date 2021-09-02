Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Aman Bajpayee Takes Home 12.50 Lakh, Wants To Open A Chinese Restaurant

The September 1 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed Aman Bajpayee from Lucknow gracing the hot seat, with the host Amitabh Bachchan. The contestant took home prize money of Rs 12.50 Lakh but failed to answer the 25 Lakh question. Aman revealed that he intends to open a Chinese restaurant with his KBC 13 prize money.

The 23-year-old graced the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger's First Triple Set. Host Amitabh Bachchan, who introduced Aman Bajpayee to the audience in his signature style, seemed quite entertained with the young contestant and his bubbly nature. Aman revealed that his nickname is Shubul, and revealed that he is a big-time foodie.

The contestant also revealed that he didn't like his name, and stated that his father didn't make an effort in naming him, leaving Amitabh Bachchan in splits. However, Aman Bajpayee added that he is now content with his name, as the Bollywood megastar called him by his name multiple times.

Aman is planning to open a Chinese restaurant with his prize money and revealed that his father is ready to back to his dream. The 23-year-old, who is currently pursuing his MA n Sociology, revealed that he intends to open a cafe and name it 'Crorepati Cafe' if he wins Rs 1 Crore in the game show. The contestant also added that he intends to invite Amitabh Bachchan, for the inauguration. In the end, Aman revealed that the Kaun Banega Crorepati prize money is his first source of income.