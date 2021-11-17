Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Is Baffled By The Smartness Of The Kids In The Latest Promo

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen hosting the children's special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. However, the latest episode's promo sees the superstar being left baffled by the smartness of the children who are all set to compete for finding a place on the hot seat. The new promo shows the kids bombarding Bachchan with several questions regarding the 'Fastest Finger First' round.

Talking about the same, Amitabh Bachchan introduces the 'Fastest Finger First' round as the first period of the game show and asks if any of the kids have a doubt related to the same. Immediately, three to four kids raise their hands up to ask him some questions. While one girl asks what if everyone gives the wrong answer in this round to which Big B says that then no one will get an opportunity to sit on the hot seat. While another boy asks if the Amar Akbar Anthony actor gets nervous before the round himself to which the latter becomes speechless.

Such questions are asked by many children to Amitabh Bachchan who is left super confused and surprised. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor then says, "These kids are so intelligent, cunning, smart. Today's generation is unbelievable" giving them a warm introduction in the process. The official social media page of the channel sharing the promo captioned it stating, "Humare young contestants Ne Pheki AB Sir Ko Dher Saare Sawaalo Ki Googly! Kese Inn Saare Masoom Sawaalon Ko handle Karenge Naye Andaaz Mein AB Sir?" Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has been witnessing some entertaining episodes, much to the happiness of the fans. The team of the recently released movie Sooryavanshi namely Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif had graced the show recently and had loads of fun with Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon had also appeared on the show to promote their film Hum Do Humare Do. On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in movies like Jhund, Mayday, Brahmastra and Anek. He also has the Hindi remake of The Intern on the pipeline.