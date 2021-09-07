Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Some Fun Moments With Deepika Padukone And Farah Khan

The upcoming episode of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be nothing less than a visual delight for the fans as it will see actress Deepika Padukone and director Farah Khan grace the hot seat. This will lead to the ladies sharing some hilarious banter with the megastar. The channel has also released some fun promos that will make one even more excited for the show.

In one of the promos, Deepika Padukone could be seen complaining to Amitabh Bachchan that her husband and actor Ranveer Singh has not cooked breakfast for her as he had promised. To this, Big B immediately calls Ranveer to tell him to fulfil his promise. The Band Baaja Baarat actor sounds elated on the call but also questions his wife as to why she complained against him to the superstar instead of sending his warm regards.

To this, Amitabh Bachchan tells Ranveer Singh to fulfil his promise of cooking for his wife. Ranveer then makes an adorable vow that he will make Deepika Padukone sit on his lap and will cook an omelette for her. Farah Khan also pulls the Lootera actor's leg by saying that he has been told to just cook breakfast and not make his wife sit on his lap. Take a look at the promo of the same.

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will look visibly disappointed when the hooter will ring which signifies the end of the game. The two try to convince Amitabh Bachchan to let them play a little longer. While the Padmaavat actress says that she is doing a film with Big B, Farah says that she will also be casting him. The Chehre actor says to add one more thing to this list to which Farah hilariously tells him to take one of her kids. Take a look at the promo.

Apart from this, Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone will also make Amitabh Bachchan recreate Deepika's popular 'Ek Chutki Sindoor' dialogue from their movie Om Shanti Om. The superstar tries to mutter the dialogues on similar lines as Deepika's character in the movie. The episode will air on September 10, 2021.