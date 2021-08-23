Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan & Siddhartha On KBC’s Glorious Run & New Elements On The Show

Diving into the current season, host of the show and Bollywood's megastar Mr Amitabh Bachchan along with Siddharth Basu talk about the glorious run of the show and what are the new elements that the viewers will witness in this edition of the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Mr Bachchan introduces the karta-dharta of the show- Siddhartha Basu

Introducing the, 'Gyandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar' season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shares how the most popular game show has seen a glorious journey of 21 years. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 started when the technological advancements weren't present, the current cricket skipper, Virat Kohli was only 12 years old and Neeraj Chopra, the Gold winner for Javenile at Olympics was only 3 years old. Marking 13 years of entertainment and par excellence game play, Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the 'karta-dharta' of the show Siddhartha Basu, well-known quiz master, host, actor and even a writer. Together, they engage in a conversation talking about the love, appreciation and adulation that the show has received.

Giving a completely different look and feel, the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will see the use of LED and Augmented Reality which will up the grandeur a notch higher. This season, the timer has been re-christened as, 'Dhuk-Dhuk ji'. Not only this, eminent personalities will be seen gracing the show on Fridays for 'Shaandaar Shukravaar'. Celebrities from different walks of life will be playing along wih Mr Bachchan for a social cause. The Fatest Finger First (FFF) has been modified to Fatest Finger First- Triple Test wherein the contestant will have to give three correct GK answers. And the cherry on the cake is the comeback of the Audience poll lifeline.

Mr Bachchan will be seen sharing insights from his initial days of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In an up-close and personal conversation with Mr Bachchan and Siddhartha Basu, the mega-star will be seen taking a trip down memory lane where he will be seen sharing how he was surprised to see how Babu (Siddhartha Basu) had the smallest details of the show on top of his mind. He will also be seen sharing how the makers took him on the sets of, 'Who wants to be a millionaire' in order to see how the show is executed and recorded. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen giving full credits to Siddhartha Basu for ensuring and maintaining the professionalism on the show that everyone respects and follows wholeheartedly.

Siddhartha Basu talks about the 21 years of the show and how its instilled in people's heart.

Kaun Banega Crorepati will be kick-starting its thirteenth season from August 23 at 9 pm on Sony TV. In conversation with Mr Bachchan on the hot-seat, Siddhartha Basu will be seen not only thanking the team but also the viewers for showering love time and again.

Mr Bachchan's energy and tonic is the studio audience!

21 years and 13 seasons later, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen revealing what is the secret of his energy on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Making a comeback this season, the most preferred lifeline Audience poll is back. Last year due to the pandemic, the makers of the show took a bold step to eliminate the studio audience. Keeping in mind the COVID precautions, social distancing and antigen tests of everyone, this season the studio audience is back and that's Mr Bachchan's energy and tonic. The charm of the studio audience is completely different and taking this season a notch higher, the viewers along with Big B will be enjoying the studio audience. Speaking about the show and the contestants, Amitabh Bachchan also shares, "If I invite someone on the hotseat, it's like inviting somebody to my home."

21 years, 13 seasons, 800 shows and not a single question that's repeated!

Talking about one of the many iconic things of Kaun Banega Crorepati, how can we not pay attention to the fact that not a single question has been repeated, identically. All the information, questions are put in a database along with its choices. The 'Computer ji' along with human supervision, generates 15 questions randomly for the contestant on the hotseat.

All eyes on Mr Bachchan as he takes a rapid fire round!

What happens when the tables turn and Mr Bachchan indulges in a quick rapid fire round with Siddhartha Basu. Quizzing him on questions centred around the show, Siddhartha Basu will be posing six rapid fire questions to the host Amitabh Bachchan. These questions will be around the show and Big B will be seen responding them with a lot of zest and enthusiasm. Getting a 6/6, he will be seen acing this rapid fire round with a lot of grace.

