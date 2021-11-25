Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh To Celebrate 1000th episode With Daughter Shweta & Granddaughter Navya

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the popular and most-loved game reality shows on television. The show which has been running successfully for 20 years now, is all set complete 1000th episode, and on this occasion, Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will be appearing as guests.

The Bollywood megastar shared a candid photo of the trio on his Instagram account and captioned it as, "Daughters be the best ❤️❤️." Navya commented, "Love you ❤️❤️❤️."

Several celebrities showered love and commented on his post. While Ranveer Singh, who is hosting The Big Picture commented, "Oh wow !!!!!!!!! 😍❤️😍❤️," Bhumi Pendnekar commented, "👏👏👏". Mouni Roy, Pooja Batra Karanvir Bohra and others commented by sharing heart emojis.

Big B also shared a few pictures on his blog and said that it was 'An evening of great pride for the Father and Grandfather - for Papa and Nana!'

Amitabh wrote, "The 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati, was given its due importance and the request by the Channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared Hot Seat, was accepted."

He further wrote, "A delight, to be able to, not just test the ability of the 'contestants', but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the Father and Grandfather - for Papa and Nana!"