Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitoj Singh Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS 50 Lakh Question, Can You?

The December 2 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with roll-over contestant Amitoj Singh gracing the hot seat. The 14-year-old from Punjab managed to make host Amitabh Bachchan laugh by professing his love for food. He also listed some delicacies he absolutely relishes including paratha, halwa, gulab jamun and many other dishes. He also spoke about how he cannot be on a diet on account of his love for food.

Amitoj played a good game won Rs 25 lakh on the show. The 13th question that made him win the amount is as follows: According to the Matsya Purana, from whom did Kacha, the son of Devguru Brihaspati, get the mritsanjeevini vidya, the knowledge of bringing a dead person back to life? It came with the following options: A) Rishi Angiras, B) Lord Shankar, C) Rishi Shukracharya and D) Rishi Parashurama. The correct answer is C) Rishi Shukracharya.

Amitoj, who used his last lifeline Ask The Expert to answer the aforementioned question, failed to answer the 14th question that could have made him win Rs 50 lakh on KBC 13. The Rs 50 lakh question that stumped him is as follows: Which is the biggest glacier in the world, located in Antarctica? It came with the options: A) Chenega, B) Lambert, C) Darwin and D) Furtwangler. The correct answer is B) Lambert.

After Amitoj Singh’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Prisha Singh. The 10-year-old from Mumbai was accompanied by her parents, who started dancing after she won the Fastest Finger First - Triple Round.